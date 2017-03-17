Calabar Still Wants Explanation for Ari Rodgers Decision

Officials at Calabar High school say they are yet to receive an explanation from ISSA for the reason Ari Rodgers of Uganda was allowed to represent Kingston College.

Rogers is set to run in the class two boys 800 and 1500-metres at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the national stadium, from March 28 to April 1.

However, head of the secondary schools sports governing body, Dr. Walton Small, says they didn’t receive a request for an explanation.

Dr. Small says Calabar had no reason to make such a request as their principal Albert Corcho, as a member of the ISSA executive, has full access to the information.

