Calabar’s Christopher Taylor was impressive on the final day of Jamaica’s CARIFTA Trials at the National Stadium, yesterday.

Taylor posted 45 point-51seconds to win the Under-20 boys’ 400-metres final.

The mark is the second best time in the world this year behind Botswana’s Karabo Sibanda’s 45 point-26 seconds.

Editor of Yardi Sports, Dwayne Richards reports.

