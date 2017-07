The police say calm has returned to sections of Central Kingston after gunmen engaged them in a shoot out at the corner of Tower Street and South Camp Road last evening.

Voice notes circulating on WhatsApp last night urged persons to avoid the area as ‘guns were blazing’.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communication’s Unit Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says the police seized an AK 47 rifle following the incident.

She confirmed that a police team in the area came under attack from armed men.

-30-