Search
Home Sports Campaign for presidency of the Jamaica Olympic Association
jamaica-olympic-team

Campaign for presidency of the Jamaica Olympic Association

Jun 15, 2017Sports0

Like

Vishu Tolan will go Head to Head with Christopher Samuda for the presidency of the Jamaica Olympic Association.

The Elections are set for June 27 and Tolan says he carries a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job.

 

 

Vishu Tolan.

 

 

–30–

Previous PostCaymanas Track Ltd. record improved revenues

Related articles

Police--

Policemen go to court for firing in public

Jun 15, 2017

MURDER SCENE

Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder

Jun 15, 2017

FIRE Generic

Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover

Jun 15, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS