Campaign for presidency of the Jamaica Olympic Association

Vishu Tolan will go Head to Head with Christopher Samuda for the presidency of the Jamaica Olympic Association.
The Elections are set for June 27 and Tolan says he carries a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job.
Vishu Tolan.
–30–
