Campbell and Comrades in Heated Exchange at PNP REC Meeting

Councilor for the Beecher Town Division in Lisa Hanna’s South East St. Ann constituency, Ian Bell, says he’ll be submitting a report to the party’s top brass about an altercation between him and former Region 1 Chairman, Dr. Dayton Campbell.

The heated verbal exchange reportedly took place at the PNP Region 1 Regional Executive Council, REC meeting in St. Ann on the weekend.

Mr. Bell says he’ll be submitting a report to PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson.

Sources at the meeting say Dr. Campbell addressed the REC and accused some comrades of undermining him during his tenure as Region 1 chairman. He recently resigned from that post.

It’s understood that Campbell confronted Bell when the PNP Councilor told him that he should accept blame for the PNP losing all four divisions in his North West St. Ann constituency during the recent Local Government Election.

Dr. Campbell reportedly left the meeting shortly after the heated between him and Councilor Bell. Several eyewitnesses have told our news center that the verbal exchange took place at the REC meeting.

Since yesterday some comrades on social media have also commented on the dispute between Dr. Campbell and Councilor Bell. But when he spoke to our news center this afternoon – Dr. Campbell only questioned how we became aware of the incident.

It’s understood that PNP Member, Dr. Pauline Foster, was elected as the party’s new Region 1 Chairman during the meeting.

Supporters of Dr. Campbell reportedly resisted Dr. Foster’s candidacy but were outvoted by supporters of South East St. Ann MP, Lisa Hanna.

Miss Hanna is also a former Region 1 Chairman.

