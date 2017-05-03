Campion College Re-Takes Top Spot on Educate Jamaica Rankings

Campion College in St. Andrew has re-taken the top spot as Jamaica’s number one high school based on C-SEC passes.

Campion College had 100-percent of its students passing five or more CSEC subjects in last year’s examinations.

Immaculate Conception High is a very close second, with 99-point-99 percent.

Montego Bay High School for Girls was third, followed by Westwood High in Trelawny, and Hampton School in St. Elizabeth.

Rounding out the top ten are St. Andrew High for Girls, Wolmers Girls’ School, St. Hilda’s, the co-educational Mannings School in Savanna-la-Mar, and Wolmers Boys’ School.

Wolmers is once again the only all-boys school in the top-ten.

The top 20 is completed by York Castle, Glenmuir, Belmont – which is at 13 up from 32 – Ardenne, Alpha, Knox College, Bishop Gibson, Mount Alvernia, and Manchester High which has jumped to number 19, up from 27.

Holy Childhood is at 20.

–30–