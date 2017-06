Host of Sports Nation Live, Leighton Levy, says the men’s 100-metres final at the National Senior Championships will be use to gauge if Yohan Blake will be able to fill the void that will be left when Usain Bolt hangs up his spikes.

The men’s 100-metres final is set for the national stadium Friday evening.

Levy says he expects fireworks in both the men and women’s 400-metres hurdles finals.

-30-