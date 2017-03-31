Canabis Licensing Authority Reiterates Support of NCDA

The Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA, is distancing itself from the recent public debate involving one of its directors, Delano Seiveright and officials of the Ministry of Health.

Chairman of the CLA, Cindy Lightbourne, says Seiveright was speaking on his own behalf when discussing matters concerning the work of the Health Ministry, the National Council on Drug Abuse, NCDA, and the Chief Medical Officer.

In a statement to the media today, she says it’s unequivocal in its support of the NCDA.

She says the CLA has neither assessed nor sought to call into question the findings of the NCDA as they relate to the recreational use of marijuana.

She says it’s unfortunate that the integrity of the NCDA has been called into question.

She says she hopes various stakeholders can still come together to ensure that a responsible and regulated Cannabis Industry can develop in Jamaica.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston de la Haye says a recent study shows a 50-percent increase in the number of adolescents seeking medical treatment after using ganja, since the drug was decriminalized two years ago.

Seiveright questioned his interpretation of findings of the report.

This has pitted Seiveright against officials of the Health Ministry, including portfolio Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton and Dr. de la Haye.

University professor Wendel Abel and the Executive Director of the NCDA, Michael Tucker, have also rejected the Health Ministry’s interpretation of the study.

— 30 —