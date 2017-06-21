A ‘Fantastic Move’ for the Economy: CaPRI Executive Director on NIDS

Co-Executive Director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) Dr. Damien King, says the advantages of the government’s proposed National Identification System, will outweigh the risks and disadvantages.

There have been concerns about the kinds of information the system will require from citizens.

Dr. King says the roll out of the system could save time when conducting business transactions.

Yesterday, representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister told Nationwide News that having the new national identification care will be optional. But, Dr. King says he expects that the overwhelming majority of the population will choose to be on the system when they realize its advantages.

And, he says the system will greatly reduce people’s reliance on Justices of the Peace.

Speaking on popular social media site; Twitter, Dr. King described the development as a fantastic move saying, “This will make the whole economy more efficient and be a platform for many new services built upon it.”

