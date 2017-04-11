Carib Cement Moves to Avert Cement Crisis

The Caribbean Cement Company, Carib Cement, says it’s taking additional measures to return stability to the local market after major shortages of the product have been observed.

In a statement today, Carib cement says 75,000 bags of cement were delivered to market with another 80,000 bags delivered to a local supplier via ship.

It says this level of supply will be maintained with more than one million bags being delivered into the trade over the next month.

Carib Cement also says exports have been suspended to focus all resources and efforts on meeting and prioritizing the local market.

It’s also informing customers that current prices on bagged cement to the retail trade will be maintained.

The Cement Manufacturer also says it’s received an additional 75,000 bags from one of its sister plants, in an effort to reduce any further issues.

It says another 150,000 bags are set to be delivered over the next few weeks.

Last week several customers complained about a shortage of the product used heavily in local construction.

