Search
Home Evening News Carib Cement Moves to Avert Cement Crisis
Carib Cement

Carib Cement Moves to Avert Cement Crisis

Apr 11, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The Caribbean Cement Company, Carib Cement, says it’s taking additional measures to return stability to the local market after major shortages of the product have been observed.

In a statement today, Carib cement says 75,000 bags of cement were delivered to market with another 80,000 bags delivered to a local supplier via ship.

It says this level of supply will be maintained with more than one million bags being delivered into the trade over the next month.

Carib Cement also says exports have been suspended to focus all resources and efforts on meeting and prioritizing the local market.

It’s also informing customers that current prices on bagged cement to the retail trade will be maintained.

The Cement Manufacturer also says it’s received an additional 75,000 bags from one of its sister plants, in an effort to reduce any further issues.

It says another 150,000 bags are set to be delivered over the next few weeks.

Last week several customers complained about a shortage of the product used heavily in local construction.

–30–

Previous PostJLP Youth Arm Urges OCG to Speed Up SE St Ann Report

Related articles

Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin C.D.

Former Commissioner Bemoans Poor JCF Succession Planning

Apr 11, 2017

Yellow wheel clamp locked with messing lock on an illegally parked car.

Increased Motor Vehicle Seizures as Traffic Police Push for Compliance

Apr 11, 2017

28510lisa_hanna

JLP Youth Arm Urges OCG to Speed Up SE St Ann Report

Apr 11, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History