Caribbean Officials Descend on Kingston for High-Level IMF Meeting

More than 300 officials are expected in Jamaica for the sixth International Monetary Fund (IMF) High-Level Caribbean Forum which is slated for Thursday, November 16 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Among the officials expected to attend the forum are current and former regional heads of government, finance ministers, central bank governors and private-sector representatives, as well as senior staff of the IMF and other international organisations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, are the keynote speakers for the opening ceremony.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Unleashing Growth and Strengthening Resilience in the Caribbean’.

It’s expected to focus on issues impacting the region and the potential opportunities within the context of an ever-changing global landscape.

Jamaica previously hosted the IMF Forum in 2014 in Montego Bay.

-30-