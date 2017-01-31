Search
Home Evening News Caricel Defiant; Continuing Business as Usual
Caricel

Caricel Defiant; Continuing Business as Usual

Jan 31, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Telecommunications firm, Caricel, says it remains in business and is vowing to continue to offer competitive services as the only LTE advanced telecom provider in Jamaica.

Caricel has been locked in a battle with the Government of Jamaica over moves being made to revoke its license.

But in a statement this afternoon, the Company’s Secretary, Minett Lawrence, says Caricel continues to offer a range of services to consumers on excellent terms and at affordable prices.

According to Caricel, it must be noted that in the written decision of the Court, last week, the Judge gave consideration to the issue of national security.

The company says it’s significant that the Court found that nothing was placed before it to suggest that Caricel posed a threat at this time to national security.

The company says it’s reassuring its customers that Caricel has a valid domestic carrier and service provider license to provide local, fixed and international services and its spectrum license remains intact.

— 30 —

Previous PostDiplomat Warns Caribbean to Prepare for Influx of Deportees

Related articles

leon bailey

Leon Bailey Signs for Bayer Leverkusen

Jan 31, 2017

Andre Russell Sydney Thunder

Andre Russell May Appeal 1yr Ban

Jan 31, 2017

Peter Abrahams Journo

Police Treating Peter Abrahams’ Death as Murder

Jan 31, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History