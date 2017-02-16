Caricel Withdraws Appeal Seeking to Quash Investigations

Attorneys for Caricel yesterday withdrew an application to appeal a Supreme Court ruling denying the company leave to seek judicial review.

Caricel started the appeal on Monday, saying it wanted notices of a pending investigation by the Spectrum Management Authority, SMA, and the Office of Utilities Regulation, OUR, to be quashed.

Attorney for the company, Douglas Leys, says Caricel withdrew the appeal because the SMA and OUR indicated that they had made an ‘error’ in their notices.

This, when they wrote the company, saying they had reason to believe it was in breach of its licence.

Mr. Leys says the SMA and the OUR will still conduct an investigation into Caricel.

But he says this investigation is not aimed at revoking its spectrum licence.

In December 2016 the SMA and the OUR informed Caricel, that they’d investigate claims that issues involving the company constitute a national security threat to the government and one of its security partners.

Caricel was also advised that the assertions could warrant the suspension or revocation of the spectrum license it was granted in September 2015 by the government.

