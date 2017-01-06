Caricel’s Three Telecoms Licenses Granted Before Due Diligence Was Complete

Caricel’s three telecommunications licenses were granted before the due diligence on the company was complete.

That’s according to documents obtained by Nationwide News, outlining the chronology of events leading up to the granting of the licenses.

The documents show Symbiote’s carrier and service provider licenses were approved on May 5, 2015, by then Technology Minister Phillip Paulwell.

Symbiote is the parent company of Caricel.

However, eight months after the licenses were awarded, the OUR was advised that the Financial Investigations Division, FID, was conducting due diligence on Symbiote.

It’s also revealed that the OUR was unaware who were the shareholders and directors of Narysingh Limited, even after it recommended that the Minister approve the licenses.

Narysingh is a company registered in St. Lucia, and is listed as the majority shareholder in Symbiote.

Similarly, Symbiote’s spectrum license was approved in 2016, while due diligence was still ongoing.

The documents show that the Portia Simpson Miller Cabinet gave approval for the license on February 15, 2016.

But the final due diligence report from the FID was not received until April 11.

That same day, the new Andrew Holness cabinet also approved the granting of Symbiote’s 15-year spectrum license for 20-million US dollars.

The license was finally granted on September 5, 2016 after receiving an initial payment of 4-million US dollars.

