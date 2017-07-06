CARICOM Agrees to Help Disputing Venezuelan Parties

Nationwide News understands that CARICOM leaders have agreed to help the disputing parties in Venezuela to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the crisis gripping the South American country.

The decision was taken yesterday at the 38th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM now underway in St. George’s, Grenada.

It’s understood that the Chairman of the Conference, Keith Mitchell has been mandated to communicate the offer from CARICOM to the Nicholas Maduro-Government and the Opposition in Venezuela.

Mitchell is also Grenada’s Prime Minister.

A draft statement has reportedly been prepared which indicates that the regional leaders have agreed to offer to help negotiate a resolution to the crisis.

The statement is expected to affirm the principles of adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights and non-interference.

That statement is expected to be issued later today.

