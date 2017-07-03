Search
CARICOM Heads Meet In Grenada This Week

Jul 03, 2017

The thirty-eighth meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, is to begin tomorrow, and conclude on Thursday.

The meeting will be held in Grenada.

It will be chaired by Grenadian Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The Conference will welcome its two newest Members; the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise who was sworn into office in February, and the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis, who took his oath of office in May.

The meeting will allow deliberations on outstanding matters related to the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, CSME.

The work on the Commissions on Reparations and Marijuana is also expected to be discussed.

