CARICOM Rift Over Venezuela Deepens

The split in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) over how to deal with the deepening economic and political crisis in Venezuela, is now an open conflict.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has written the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, challenging his position on how Caricom should respond.

The Vincentian Prime Minister wrote to CARICOM leaders on May 10 this year urging them to stand by the increasingly dictatorial Maduro regime in Venezuela.

Day by day, the crisis in Venezuela gets worse, attracting increasing international attention and concerns.

Just yesterday, US President, Donald Trump, described the situation there as a ‘disgrace to humanity’.

He made those comments at a joint press conference with the Colombian President, Juan Manuel Santos, where he pledged they’d be working with other countries to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

But within CARICOM and the Organization of American States, OAS, there’s no similar unity on the response to Venezuela.

There’s a rift; with growing signs of diplomatic bickering and disagreements.

One of the biggest issues is whether the nation states of both organizations should ‘interfere’ –a diplomatically and politically sensitive term.

The Vincentian Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the most senior head of government in Caricom, believes regional grouping should be united in adhering to a position of strict non-interference in Venezuela’s deepening problems.

In his letter to CARICOM Heads of State, he warned of so-called ‘insidious developments’ in the OAS, which he says should trouble them.

He believes powerful states in the OAS — which he didn’t name — ‘are seeking to impose their will on the decisions of member states.

His, is a strong letter which makes bold allegations and very critical, uncomplimentary claims.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister has now responded, explaining that his perspective on deliberations at the OAS and developments in Venezuela ‘is somewhat different from what’s reflected in the tone of his letter.

In his letter, dated yesterday, May 18, Prime Minister Holness tells Dr. Gonsalves that he believes the OAS is the appropriate forum to deliberate on Venezuela.

He says this is so when ‘the essential elements of democracy such as the separation of powers, periodic, free and fair elections, access to and exercise of power in accordance with the rule of law are not adhered to.

He says the OAS should deliberate on these matters ‘in order to help peacefully resolve the situation’.

Mr. Holness says there should be ‘no disagreement that the OAS has been assigned this role’ by its member states.

And, he says it should be allowed to play this role. A clear message to Gonsalves that Jamaica will not remain silent on the trampling of democratic principles by the Maduro administration in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Holness also defended meetings on the matter which Jamaica has attended.

He says, Jamaica, like most other OAS countries, has attended meetings to which it’s been invited as a means of being able to obtain accurate information. In order to properly assess the situation so that well-informed decisions can be made.

He says there should be no misunderstanding regarding the justification for attendance at these meetings as members try to find a diplomatic and helpful solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

He says he’s mindful of the differing views among CARICOM member states, most recently reflected in the vote by the Permanent Council to convene a Consultative Meeting of Foreign Ministers to consider the situation in Venezuela.

He says the matter provides an opportunity for CARICOM to help build bridges and to focus on what unites us rather than that which divides us.

He’s proposing for CARICOM to remain engaged through the OAS to promote dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Prime Minister Holness also notes that local elections in Venezuela are overdue.

He says holding those elections in short order would send a tremendously powerful signal of the Venezuelan government’s commitment to democratic principles.

At the same time, he notes its commitment to holding presidential elections in 2018.

Mr. Holness says he also believes there should be dialogue at the level of Heads of Government.

