CARICOM Secretariat Steps Up Relief Efforts after Hurricane Irma

The CARICOM Secretariat says it’s stepped up relief efforts for the countries affected by Hurricane Irma in the eastern Caribbean.

In a statement yesterday, the Secretariat says the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, advance team, is operating out of its staging post in Antigua, which was largely unaffected by the hurricanes.

It says the team, has been deployed to the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, having been into Barbuda late last week.

CDEMA’s Rapid Assessment team is scheduled to arrive in the Turks and Caicos Islands later today.

The Secretariat says the agency has also been in contact with Haiti, which also suffered damage during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

