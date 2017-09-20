Case Against Corrections Commissioner Delayed to October

The case against Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, for breaches of the Public Health Act at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre is to be heard in October.

Mrs. Hunter appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday but the matter was rescheduled for October 17. She was taken before the court for failing to obey an order from the St Catherine Public Health department to repair a leak at the correctional facility in Spanish Town.

The Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Catherine, Grayson Hutchinson, said the leak is discharging wastewater with an offensive odour onto White Church Street. He says this is affecting commercial operations and pedestrians along the busy street.

He said in February, a notice was served on the Correctional Services giving them 30 days to correct the problem.

However, it’s not been corrected. Mrs. Hunter’s attorney told the court yesterday that the repairs will be effected on Friday.

–30–