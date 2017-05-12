Case Dismissed Against Dub Club Promoter

The case against the operator of the Dub Club in Kingston, Karlyle Lee, has been dismissed.

On April 23, Lee was arrested and charged for breaching the Noise Abatement Act .

This, after he failed to display a copy of the permit for his popular weekly entertainment session when asked by the police.

His disc jockey was also charged and his equipment confiscated by the police.

Lee’s Attorney, Donahue Martin Junior, says the case was dismissed when it was called up in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court this morning.

Mr. Martin says he’s having discussions with Mr. Lee about the possibility of pursuing civil action against the state.

Police had pepper-sprayed patrons after they became boisterous when the event was shut down on April 23.

Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, who’d condemned the incident, said her ministry and the Ministry of National Security were discussing amendments to the Noise Abatement Act that will ensure such incidents are avoided.

