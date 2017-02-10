Search
Home Business Caymanas Park Divestment Finalized
Caymanas Park

Caymanas Park Divestment Finalized

Feb 10, 2017Business, Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The government today officially signed off on its divestment of Caymanas Park.

Caymanas Track Limited, CTL Board Chairman, Danville Walker and Supreme Ventures Limited Chairman, Paul Hoo, inked the deal.

Supreme Ventures are the new owners of CTL.

The signing ceremony took place this afternoon at the Finance Ministry’s Heroes Circle, headquarters.

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, addressed the ceremony.

Mr. Shaw says the divestment deal is a historic occasion and a ‘win-win situation’ for all parties.

He says since the 1980s, there’ve been five unsuccessful attempts to divest Caymanas Park.

Supreme Ventures is expected to take formal control of the Caymanas Park Race Track on Tuesday.

A $200-million redundancy package has been set aside for CTL workers.

Supreme Ventures had indicated that the services of the majority of those made redundant will be re-engaged.

— 30 —

Previous PostPhillips Now President-in-Waiting

Related articles

cricket-ball

Samuels Urging Consistency with the Bat in Super 50

Feb 10, 2017

track stadium

Weekend Athletics Preview

Feb 10, 2017

shineka gray

Two Men Charged with Shineka Gray’s Murder

Feb 10, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline

Talking History