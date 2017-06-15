Caymanas Track Ltd. record improved revenues

Caymanas Track Limited has recorded a 30 percent increase in revenue since it was taken over by Supreme Ventures Limited.

That’s according to Finance Minister, Audley Shaw.

Minister Shaw says the additional funds to the Racing Commission due to the improved revenues at Caymanas Track will help finance several projects.

And, The finance minister says he’s prepared to approve the duty free importation of horses into the island.

Audley Shaw, Minister of Finance. He was addressing the opening ceremony of the 17th Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James

yesterday.

–30–