Search
Home Latest_MA Caymanas Track Ltd. record improved revenues
Caymanas Park

Caymanas Track Ltd. record improved revenues

Jun 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Caymanas Track Limited has recorded a 30 percent increase in revenue since it was taken over by Supreme Ventures Limited.

That’s according to Finance Minister, Audley Shaw.

 

 

Minister Shaw says the additional funds to the Racing Commission due to the improved revenues at Caymanas Track will help finance several projects.

 

 

And, The finance minister says he’s prepared to approve the duty free importation of horses into the island.

 

 

Audley Shaw, Minister of Finance. He was addressing the opening ceremony of the 17th Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James

yesterday.

 

 

–30–

Previous PostJamaica welcomes 1 millionth visitor this year

Related articles

Police--

Policemen go to court for firing in public

Jun 15, 2017

MURDER SCENE

Man in custody following 71 year old’s murder

Jun 15, 2017

FIRE Generic

Fire destroys several businesses in Hanover

Jun 15, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS