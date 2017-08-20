CB Injecting $15bn to Build Hybrid Growth Center

Caribbean Broilers will be investing $15-billion, over the next seven years, in building a multi-purpose Hybrid Growth Center.

The announcement was made today at a ground breaking ceremony at Hill Run farm in St. Catherine.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is hailing the multi-billion dollar investment as a show of confidence in the economy.

Mr. Holness was the main speaker at today’s ground-breaking ceremony. He says the $15-billion investment is significant.

The multi-billion-dollar hybrid center which is being dubbed ‘The Nest’ will house a livestock farm where 2-point-5 million chickens and 7-thousand-5-hundred pigs will be raised per year.

A 500-acre area, which will be used for agricultural research and development.

The third component of the Hybrid Center will be the building of a state-of-the art processing plant.

The Prime Minister says the investment augurs well for Jamaica’s economy.

CB Group CEO, Mark Haskins, also addressed the event today which was attended by a number of Cabinet Ministers including Investment Minister, Daryl Vaz and Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda.

Mr. Haskins said the new processing plant could be completed before the two-year timeline.

— 30 —