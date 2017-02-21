Search
Home Latest_MA CCJ Blocks Application Seeking Compensation for Tommy Lee’s Denial of Entry to Dominica
Tommy-Lee

CCJ Blocks Application Seeking Compensation for Tommy Lee’s Denial of Entry to Dominica

Feb 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Caribbean Court of Justice, CCJ, has blocked an application by a Dominican show promoter, Cabral Douglas, against his country for refusing entry to Jamaican dancehall artiste Tommy Lee, who was contracted to perform there.

Tommy Lee was supposed to headline a show in Dominica, in February 2014, but did not make it to the venue.

The artiste — whose real name Leroy Russell — landed in Dominica on February 14, 2014, along with his manager, disc jockey and personal assistant.

However, they were denied entry to the country by immigration officials.

They were detained and deported the following day.

In August last year, Douglas filed an application against the Government of Dominica, saying the decision to deny entry to the artiste caused him financial, reputational and other losses.

Douglas has expressed disappointment in the court’s decision to dismiss his application.

He’s reportedly said he finds the decision ‘appalling’, arguing that it was motivated by something other than sound legal reasoning.

He’s said the implications of this decision are a huge step backwards for the implementation of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy, CSME.

Previous PostMajor Breakthrough Expected in Nile Brown Murder Investigation

Related articles

Brian-Wynter-2-640x425

‘No More Govt Crowding Out of Private Sector’; Wynter

Feb 21, 2017

57315court2

#DeathSquadTrial Update

Feb 21, 2017

Peter Abrahams Journo

Elderly Man Charged with Peter Abrahams’ Murder

Feb 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS