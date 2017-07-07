CCTV Coming to Public Schools

Plans are in place for a full roll out of close circuit cameras in public schools.

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid made the disclose yesterday as he addressed the inaugural conference of the National Association of Deans of Discipline.

He says the systems to be installed will be state of the art with several capabilities to identify at risk students.

Senator Ruel Reid was speaking at the inaugural conference was held at the Sunscape Splash Resort in St James under the theme: ‘Safe school, Secure Future.’

Senator Reid also assured the Deans of Discipline that they will get the necessary support from the Ministry to carry out their duties.

–30–