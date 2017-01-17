CDA Considering Two Options for Relocating Clifton Boys

The Child Development Agency is now considering two locations in Westmoreland to house the 28 wards of the state from the Clifton Boys’ home.

The facility was destroyed by fire on Sunday. The boys are currently staying at a nearby church.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green said while two options have been put forward, one is under serious consideration.

He says the goal is to keep the boys together.

The State Minister says the government is moving to assist with the immediate needs of the wards.

The 52 year-old Clifton Boys’ Home in Westmoreland is managed and operated by the Anglican Diocese.

