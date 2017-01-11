CDA Denies Claims of Poor Treatment of Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

The Child Development Agency, CDA, is dismissing claims by relatives of the 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a Moravian Pastor Rupert Clarke, that it treated them poorly when it took the girl and her younger sister into state care.

This happened last week.

The girl and her 13-year-old sister were taken into state care by the CDA, two weeks after she was allegedly found in a compromising position with Pastor Clarke in his car in St. Elizabeth.

The mother of the girls told Nationwide News on Monday that she wasn’t informed by the CDA where her children were being taken.

She also said the CDA didn’t contact the family after they were taken.

However, Director of Children and Family Programme at the CDA, Audrey Budhi, is dismissing this.

Ms. Budhi says CDA interviewed everyone in the household of the alleged victim.

She says the CDA had to remove the children to safeguard them. This, because of what she calls ‘threats’ against their wellbeing.

Ms. Budhi says the children’s relatives were informed of the reasons they were being taken. She says the teenagers are being assessed by the CDA.

-30-