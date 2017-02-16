Search
Home Evening News CDA-OCR Merger to be Complete in July
Children Agencies

CDA-OCR Merger to be Complete in July

Feb 15, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

Like

Youth Minister, Floyd Green, says a merger of the Child Development Agency, CDA and the Office of the Children’s Registry OCR, is to be completed by July this year.

He announced last month that both agencies were to be merged after their effectiveness came into question.

This, after Nationwide News reported the case of a 7-year old girl who was allegedly being sexually molested by a male relative.

Both agencies admitted they received the report between August and September last year.

But up to January 17 this year, the girl hadn’t been rescued from the home.

It was revealed that poor communication between the agencies was a factor in them failing to locate the child.

Minister Green later announced the appointment of Michael McAnuff-Jones to chair a committee to review the merger of the CDA and the OCR.

He says the merged entity will have a central reporting system.

Floyd Green was speaking this afternoon at a media conference at the Overseas Examination Commission.

-30-

Previous PostGovt to Introduce GSAT Replacement in September

Related articles

PetroJam

Jamaica & Venezuela Ink Agreement for Petrojam Refinery Expansion

Feb 16, 2017

Social Media Screen

Increase in False & Malicious Social Media Posts

Feb 16, 2017

police_arrest_handcuffs_3194580x

UK Court Rules in Favour of ‘Preventative Arrests’

Feb 16, 2017

  • JAY

    Stay on top of this Nationwide… This is important. Good to hear this is actually happening.

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History