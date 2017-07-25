CDB Approves $49m Funding for Portmore Disaster Risk Management

The Caribbean Development Bank, CDB has approved $49-million in grant funding to the Government of Jamaica to strengthen the disaster risk management capacity of the Portmore Municipal Corporation.

The CDB says through the technical assistance grant, the Municipal Corporation will gain access to the necessary tools and updated and reliable hazard risk data to make evidence-based decisions in respect to disaster risk management.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the CDB says the technical assistance will provide resources to revise the Portmore multi-hazard risk profile and disaster risk management plan.

It will also strengthen community disaster resilience and update and expand the Portmore Evacuation Plan, including marking of evacuation routes and installing signs.

The grant will be allocated from resources provided under the African Caribbean Pacific-European Union, CDB Natural Disaster Risk Management in CARIFORUM Countries Programme.

