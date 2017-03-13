Search
CDB Launches Transformative Strategy for Trinidad
CDB Launches Transformative Strategy for Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

The Caribbean Development Bank,CDB, has formally launched a country strategy for Trinidad and Tobago, which proposes financial support of over USD$400-million for the period 2017 to 2021.

CDB’s Vice President of Operations, Patricia McKenzie says the Bank recognises Trinidad and Tobago’s potential for transformative economic and social development.

She says the programme has been strategically designed to support improvement of the country’s competitiveness, promote good governance, and drive environmental sustainability.

The programme of assistance, aims to achieve five primary development outcomes.

Among these are quality of, and access to, education and training, strengthened social protection, increased productivity, competitiveness and economic diversification.

