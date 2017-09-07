CDEMA Stretched Thin as 9 of 18 Members Expected to be Affected by Irma

The Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, CDEMA, is moving into Antigua today, to coordinate disaster relief for people in surrounding islands who’ve been devastated by Hurricane Irma.

CDEMA Executive Director, Ronald Jackson, says they’re using Antigua, which was spared the eye of the storm, as a base.

Jackson says this is the first time as many as half of the countries under CDEMA have been threatened at the same time.

The CDEMA boss says he believes the region has the expertise and manpower to manage the situation.

However, he’s admitting that resources are stretched thin.

Ronald Jackson was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

