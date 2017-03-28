Cell Phone Jammers Restored at Tower St

Prisoners at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre will no longer be able to make phone calls on illegal cellular phones.

That’s because a Special Technology Task Force under the Ministry of National Security has restored two cell phone jammers to block incoming and outgoing calls from the maximum security prison.

State Minister for National Security, Pearnel Charles Jr., says the task force is implementing a technology strategy to identify more modern technology.

This will be rolled out in phases at all correctional institutions.

He says this is the first in a series of interventions by the team.

The task force will also conduct audits in all institutions under phase two of an electronic monitoring programme.

Additionally, Minister Charles says providers have begun assessing the CCTV surveillance systems in the correctional facilities.

Other key security measures to be implemented are X-Ray Scanning Machines at the Tower Street and St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centres and the Horizon Adult Remand Centre.

Metal detectors and new Entry Management Protocols are also to be introduced.

