Central Bank Announces Additional Measures to Keep JMD Stable

The Bank of Jamaica, BOJ, is taking additional steps to keep the Jamaican dollar stable.

The BOJ announced today that they’ll stop paying interest to commercial banks on the US dollars they’re required to hold with the central bank.

This brings it in line with how Jamaican dollar cash reserves are treated.

The BOJ says the adjustment is aimed at reducing the incentive to hold US dollars.

At the same time, the BOJ is also increasing the amount of US-dollars the banks are required to hold by 3-percentage points.

This will be done in two phases.

As of March 1, banks will be required to hold 2-percentage points more in foreign currency with the BOJ.

While the remaining 1-percentage point will take effect April 3.

The Jamaican dollar has remained fairly stable since last October, when the BOJ intervened in the market by flooding it with US dollars.

