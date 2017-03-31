Champs Day 3 Round-Up

Excelsior high and Kingston College lead the standings on day-3 of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the National Stadium.

Editor of Yardie Sports Dwayne Richards reports.

Twenty five finals will be contested on this the penultimate day of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls championships, at the national stadium.

The Javelin Throw open for girls will be the first final contested at 8:35 AM.

Several rule changes were introduced into the championships this year and track and field analyst, Oliver Harrison, says he’s still undecided how these rules have affected the meet.

