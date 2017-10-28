Character Witnesses Speak Up for Jephthah Ford

Minister of Culture, Sports and Gender Affairs, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, says sending the prominent medical doctor, Jephthah Ford to prison would be ‘extremely traumatic’ to hundreds of Jamaicans.

Ms. Grange was the third character witness called today in the sentencing proceedings of the well-known physician.

Ford was found guilty of corruption charges in early August. His sentencing hearing started today in the Kingston and St. Andrew parish court in Half Way Tree. It’s expected to end on Thursday, November 2.

The matter has been extended to allow the presiding, Judge Simone Wolfe Reece, to consider an application that has been made for a fourth character witness to testify.

Minister Grange was called to the witness box sometime after midday. The veteran politician says she has known Ford for over 37-years.

Ms. Grange, who paused at moments, explained to Judge Wolfe Reece that she was very emotional. She says Ford has been her family doctor for many years. Ms. Grange, says Ford has ‘saved many lives.’ She also described him as a philanthropist. Ms. Grange says he has been treating patients from her Central St. Catherine constituency and elsewhere since the nineties for free.

She says Ford has always cared for people despite their affiliations, noting they’ve always been aligned to opposing political parties.

The two other character witnesses were Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Garnett Daley and a fellow doctor Donovan Calder.

Meanwhile, Ford’s lawyer, Bert Samuels is the fourth prospective character witness in the matter. Following the court proceedings, Mr. Samuels shared that he felt duty bound to testify on Ford’s behalf. Mr. Samuels says he’s hoping for the best on November 2.

Dr Ford was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors led evidence that he offered to bribe a policeman to drop a case against two Surinamese men from whom the police had seized over USD$500,000.

Evidence was also heard that Dr. Ford offered the policeman 40-percent of the money seized if he prevented the matter involving the two Surinamese men from going to court.

