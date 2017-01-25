Charges Laid Against Two Accused Child Sex Offenders

The man accused of sexually assaulting his seven-year-old niece has been charged.

Charged with grievous sexual assault is 38-year-old security guard, Inglesias Williams.

Meanwhile, his brother 36-year-old Joel Williams, otherwise called Roger, has been charged with threatening a crown witness.

Both men are from St. Catherine.

Inglesias was charged following investigations that he allegedly sexually assaulted the then 6-year-old girl in 2016.

Both men are scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, January 27.

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, arrested Williams last Wednesday following allegations that the child was being sexually abused.

The child was also taken from the home where she lived with other relatives including the accused uncle.

The police took action after Nationwide News reported the case last week Tuesday.

The alleged sexual abuse of the girl was reported to both the Children’s Registry, OCR, and the Child Development Agency, CDA, more than four months ago.

However, investigators from the CDA said they were unable to find the child.

The child was, however, found by the police last Wednesday hours after Nationwide News brought pressure to bear on the CDA and the OCR for their failure to find the girl after more than 4 months.

–30–