Pearnel JR

Charles Jr Dissatisfied with Correctional Services Response to Accusations of Illegal Recordings

Mar 02, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

State Minister for National Security, Senator Pearnel Charles Junior, has signaled he’s not satisfied with the response from the Department of Correctional Services about whether incarcerated dancehall entertainer, Vybz Kartel, is recording music illegally behind bars.

He says he met with leaders of the Department of Corrections on Monday.

However, he’s describing the response as ‘wanting’.

This comes amid renewed concerns about whether Kartel is being allowed to record music illegally in prison.

The State Minister says he understands the public concern and ‘apprehension’.

He says he’s taking decisive action.

And, State Minister Charles says he’s also concerned about the poor management of correctional facilities across the country.

