Chief Justica Calls for Greater Independence of Judiciary

Apr 25, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Chief Justice Zaila McCalla is calling for greater independence of the judiciary beyond the notion of separation of powers.

Justice McCalla says the judiciary needs to be allowed to manage its own budget in accordance with the priorities of the sector.

She’s also urging the government to provide judges with more resources to carry out their functions.

The Chief Justice says the judiciary has a key role to play in tackling corruption.

She says there’s a need to reinforce what she calls ‘judicial integrity’ as advanced technology makes it possible for members of the judiciary to be compromised.

Zaila McCalla was speaking last evening at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies Conference in New Kingston.

