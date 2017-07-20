Chief Justice Embarks on More Sentence Reduction Days

The Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, is embarking on another set of Sentence Reduction Days on October 19 to 20.

It’s part of a project aimed at reducing the sentences of accused persons if they plead guilty.

The last Sentence Reduction Day was on May 22 for cases in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston. About 10 persons pleaded guilty.

It will now be extended to include the St. Catherine Home Circuit Court.

President of the Jamaica Bar Association, Jacqueline Cummings Gordon, says this time defense attorneys will be told what likely sentence their clients will receive when they plead guilty.

She says they’ll be told at the end of this month.

She says the main reason so few persons took advantage of the opportunity last time, is the uncertainty about what sentence they would get.

Cummings-Gordon says persons charged with sexual offenses, gun-related matters and man slaughter can qualify.

