Chief Medical Officer Seeks to Calm Fears of Malaria Resurgence

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is seeking to calm fears of a possible resurgence of the mosquito-borne disease, Malaria, in Jamaica.

This, after the Health Ministry yesterday reported that two imported cases of the disease in the country have been identified.

The two cases were reported on January 5 and January 6.

The first was confirmed by the National Public Health Laboratory.

However, the second case reported by a private laboratory showed negative at the National Public Health Laboratory.

Dr. De La Haye says blood will be drawn nightly for at least three nights to determine the status of this patient.

He’s urging persons to ensure they take precautions when travelling to countries known to have active transmission of Malaria.

The symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

Pregnant women, infants and children under five years of age are at high risk of contracting the disease.

