Home Latest_MA Child in Viral Beating Video Taken in to Protective Custody

Child in Viral Beating Video Taken in to Protective Custody

Nov 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The 4-year-old child seen on video being violently beaten and threatened by her mother has been placed in the care of a relative.

The video of the incident, which reportedly happened in Westmoreland in September, went viral over the weekend.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says the new Child Protection and Family Services Agency, has conducted a risk assessment of the child’s surroundings.

He says the agency has also recommended that the mother receives counselling.

The State Minister says there are other children in the home — including a niece who recorded the video.

He says the Agency is also suggesting that the niece be counselled as well.

Minister Green says he’s pleased with the quick response of the new Child Protection and Family Services Agency, which was alerted about the incident on Saturday and located the family the next day.

