Children Still Dying while Waiting for Surgeries, Two Years After Govt Audit

Two years after a State-ordered audit confirmed that 39 children died between 2010 and 2015 while awaiting heart surgeries, a leading surgeon has revealed that children are still dying.

Cardiothoracic surgeon at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Dr Sherard Little says paediatric cardiac patients are still dying while awaiting surgery.

This declaration comes on the heels of a Nationwide News exclusive yesterday revealing that a government-commissioned audit confirmed that dozens of children died while awaiting heart surgeries.

The surgeries could not be performed largely because of the limited number of intensive care unit, ICU, spaces available at the island’s sole paediatric hospital.

Dr Little says the commissioning of the new cardiac unit would provide an additional 10 ICU beds.

However, the cardiothoracic surgeon says the long-promised cardiac unit at the Children’s Hospital must first take baby steps before becoming fully operational.

Dr Little also says in addition to the new unit coming on stream, the system needs additional professionals to address the poor condition of the country’s heart surgery services offered to children.

