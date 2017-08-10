Search
Children’s Advocate Contemplating Law Suit Against Three Vauxhall Teachers

The Office of the Children’s Advocate, OCA, says it’s still deliberating whether to file a suit in the civil court against three teachers of Vauxhall High school.

The teachers are accused of forcibly shaving the hair of a student. The incident happened on the school grounds in East Kingston in late March.

The teachers, Carl Samuels, Jerome Grossett and Fabian Brown were arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in June. They’re now before the Courts.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, described the incident a clear breach of guidelines.

Children’s Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison, told our news centre today that the OCA is taking an interest in the criminal proceedings.

–30–

