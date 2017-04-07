Children’s Advocate NOT Supporting Reviewin Age of Criminal Responsibility

Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says she’s not in support of the suggestion that legislators need to review the age of criminal responsibility.

Speaking on Nationwide Radio yesterday, the Member of Parliament for West Central St. James, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte called for a discussion on whether a child under 12 years who commits an offense ought to be held criminally liable.

A child under 12 years cannot be criminally charged under the law.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte’s comments come against the background of the killing of a 14-year-old boy by an 11-year-old in Trelawny earlier this week. But the Children’s Advocate says lowering the age of criminal responsibility would disrupt what’s seen as normal under International convention.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison is also cautioning the country against simply reacting to a single incident.

According to her, what transpired in Lowe River, Trelawny on Tuesday is uncommon.

The Children’s Advocate says not every problem can be resolved in the criminal justice system.

-30-