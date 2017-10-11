‘China NOT Trying to Take Over’; says Ambassador

China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Niu Qingbao, says his country is not trying to ‘take over’ Jamaica.

He says Chinese companies in Jamaica are here to serve their customers. His comments are a rejection of concerns raised by Opposition Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, that China is taking over the country through a new form of economic colonialism.

The comments also come amid lingering concerns that Chinese companies involved in the construction industry have an unfair advantage over local workers.

The Chinese Ambassador says Chinese construction companies do well because they’re disciplined, hardworking and have more resources.

The Ambassador made the comments as he addressed a Rotary Club of St. Andrew luncheon yesterday afternoon.

He says improving local infrastructure could take longer without Chinese construction companies.

-30-