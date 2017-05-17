China’s Presence in Jamaica a Reality – Chang

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, says China’s presence in Jamaica is an economic reality.

Dr. Chang says Chinese investors come with the requisite funding that the government would otherwise be unable to borrow.

His comment comes amid concerns about the treatment of Jamaican workers on Chinese development project.

Citing the North-South Highway as an example, Dr. Chang says Jamaica couldn’t have afforded that project without the investment of the Chinese developer.

And, Dr. Chang is also moving to allay fears that Chinese projects near the Dunns River in St. Ann could have an impact on Jamaica’s water resource.

He says the government is conscious of the concern and will ensure the environment is protected.

Dr. Horace Chang was speaking on Ask the OPM on Cliff Hughes On Line yesterday.

–30–