Christian Tavares Finson Appointed Netherlands’ Honourary Consul

A new Honourary Consul of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Jamaica has been appointed.

The new-minted Honourary Consul is well-known Attorney, Christian Tavares Finson.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to Jamaica, Alexandra Valkenburg disclosed the appointment at a reception in Norbrook, St. Andrew last night.

Mrs. Valkenburg welcomed Mr. Tavares Finson to the post and described him as a most suitable person to help foster further good relations between Jamaica and the Kingdom of Netherlands.

Reacting, Mr.Tavares Finson said he’s looking forward to serving his country in this way. Tavares Finson noted the traditionally strong relations between Jamaica and the Kingdom of Netherlands.

Jamaica Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, Senate President Tom Tavares Finson and prominent members of the diplomatic corp in Jamaica, the United States, Europe and the Netherlands attended the function.

