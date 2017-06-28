Christopher Samuda is New JOA President

Attorney at Law Christopher Samuda and his entire slate will be directing the affairs of the Jamaica Olympic Association for the next four years.

Samuda replaces Mike Fennell as the head of the JOA after beating Vishu Tolan 20 to 16 in yesterday’s elections at the association’s Cunningham Avenue office.

Chris Stokes will serve as Samuda’s 1st vice-president after defeating Dr. Warren Blake 25-11.

Garth Gayle is second vice-president after getting by Martin Lyn 29-7.

Alan Beckford will serve as general secretary after beating Marva Bernard 28-8.

And the Jamaica Badminton Association boss Nichole Case is the new treasurer after defeating Compton Rodney 21-15.

The rest of the executive comprises directors Laurel Smith, Yvonne Kong, Robert Scott and Raymond Anderson.

–30–