Chuck Bats for Preventative Detention

Numerous cycles of violence in Jamaica could’ve been avoided if preventative detention had been enforced long ago.

That’s the view of Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck.

He again addressed the government’s new policy on the enforcement of preventative detention while speaking last evening at a meeting of the Kiwanis’ Club of South St. Andrew at the Police Officer’s Club.

Minister Chuck says preventative detention will help the government tackle what he says are the two main causes of murders in the country; domestic disputes and gang violence. He reiterated that preventative detention is lawful.

And, says had it been used over the years, it could have saved many lives.

Speaking with Nationwide News after his presentation, Minister Chuck addressed the issue of possible unlawful detention at the hands of the police.

He admitted that the public mistrust of the police force could undermine the effectiveness of preventative detention.

But he says the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, will be able to probe allegations of misconduct in enforcing preventative detention.

Minister Chuck also sought to allay concerns regarding a possible criminal record stemming from preventative detention.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte last week announced that the police have been told to enforce the use of preventative detention.

In making the announcement, Mrs. Malahoo Forte said an arrest record would be generated upon detention.

But Minister Chuck says this record will not hurt persons, adding that it’ll not be a criminal record.

-30-