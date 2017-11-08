Chuck urges MOCA to Probe Claims Corrupt Cops are Facilitating Indisciplined Motorists

Search
Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the Major Organize Crime and Anti Corruption Agency, MOCA, should investigate allegations that corrupt police officers are aiding and abetting indisciplined motorists.

He says the behaviour of indisciplined motorists should concern all Jamaicans.

Mr. Chuck is suggesting that the single anti-corruption agency, which is to become operational soon, should ask members of the JCF to declare if they own public passenger vehicles.

Speaking on the weekend, Minister Chuck said his ministry is looking at suspending the licenses of drivers who amass 10 or more traffic tickets and disregard them.

He says he’s confident the new Road Traffic Act will address issues with the current traffic ticketing system.

